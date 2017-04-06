How the Rangers must play to win play...

How the Rangers must play to win playoff games in Montreal

Read more: New York Post

Before the last time the Rangers and Canadiens met in the playoffs, in the 2014 Eastern Conference finals, Henrik Lundqvist must have been reminded 100 times he had not won in cinq ans in Montreal. But the King was victorious at the Habs' home rink in each of the first two games of the series, which the Rangers won in six games, so that should eliminate that five-year string of losses as a storyline leading into the first-round matchup between the clubs that will commence next week north of the border.

