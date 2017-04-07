How Ryan McDonagh proved he's ready for Game 1
Ryan McDonagh did not make the trip to Ottawa with his Rangers teammates for Saturday afternoon's penultimate match of the regular season, but the captain engaged fully in Friday's practice and dispelled thoughts he might be impaired heading into the playoff opener in Montreal that probably will be played Wednesday. "I feel really good," McDonagh, who has missed the club's three matches since the March 28 playoff clincher while tending to an undisclosed injury he had played through for a couple of weeks.
