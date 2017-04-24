Eyes on the Price: The end of the line

The New York Rangers ended the Canadiens' season Saturday evening in Madison Square Garden with a 3-1 victory in Game 6 of their opening round playoff series, taking the series 4-2. Carey Price will have to wait another year for a chance at a Stanley Cup run, and Henrik Lundqvist further cemented his reputation as an all-time great postseason performer.

