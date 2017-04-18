Eyes on the Price: Carey Price's perf...

Eyes on the Price: Carey Price's performance during game four

15 hrs ago

The Canadiens faced a different New York Rangers team in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night than they had faced in Sunday's Game 3, one that proved to be too much to handle. Jesper Fast and Rick Nash each beat Carey Price in close, and Henrik Lundqvist continued to prove himself a formidable opponent as the Habs dropped Game 4 2-1, setting up a dramatic fifth game at the Centre Bell tonight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.

