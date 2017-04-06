Capitals beat Rangers to clinch Presi...

Capitals beat Rangers to clinch Presidents' Trophy

The Washington Capitals wrapped up their second consecutive Presidents' Trophy with a 2-0 win over the New York Rangers. WASHINGTON - Winning the Presidents' Trophy is becoming old hat for the Washington Capitals, though this time it could be more important than ever.

