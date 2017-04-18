Canadiens vs. Rangers - Game Six: Preview, Start Time, How to Watch, and Tale of the Tape

On a Saturday night in late April, we've reached the point of the Montreal Canadiens ' first playoff series of 2016-17 that need never have come. Entering Game Six, the Habs have held the edge in play for most of the series, but whether it's due to the poor efforts they reserved for Games Four and Five, their continual disappearing act in the second period, some critical roster and lineup decisions, or just plain bad luck, the Tricolore find themselves looking for a way back from the brink .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.