Canadiens vs. Rangers Game 2 by the Numbers: Galchenyuk promotion pays off

The last 30 minutes of this game certainly made up for the last 30 minutes of game one. After a decent but wholeheartedly uninspiring effort in Game 1, and staring a 2-0 deficit going to Broadway in the face, the Montreal Canadiens finally found a second gear to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat and take the series back to New York tied at one.

