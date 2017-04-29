Canadiens look to continue to shut down, frustrate Rangers in Game 4

The Rangers received a scoring opportunity of their own as the period wore on, but Price was able to make a brilliant save on New York's 2-on-1 attempt to keep it a one-goal game. Montreal Canadiens' Dwight King, left, Shea Weber , right, and Torrey Mitchell celebrate a goal by Mitchell during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.