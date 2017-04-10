Can Gorton kill two birds with one stone?
I assume the Rangers GM is already working on a deal with Vegas for not selecting a few players, Grabner/Lindberg/Fast/Raanta , who are probably exposed in the expansions draft. I'm wondering if there's any chance Gorton could also pull off a trade package including Girardi, or Staal if he waives, with a manageable retention post expansion... Will it be possible for Gorton to do this without giving up too much to Vegas? I think there are quite a number of current Rangers roster players, or almost NHL ready players, that aren't part of the long term plans.
