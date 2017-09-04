Bantering Points: 4/9/17
The Rangers will close out the regular season today, as they welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins into town for a divisional battle that should have all the intensity of a Friday night beer league game. Both teams are locked into their playoff positions, so look for Alain Vigneault to use today's game as one final opportunity to try some things out before the playoffs begin.
