Bantering Points: 4/29/17

Brett Cyrgalis notes that the Rangers will fall behind 2-0 if they have a repeat performance from Game 1 Larry Brooks offers a suggestion for Alain Vigneault to find the spark that's been missing from New York's lineup recently Mark Herrmann details how Craig Anderson and Clarke MacArthur have overcame life hurdles to reach the point they're at today Steve Zipay highlights some of the Rangers' forward who must step up in order for the team to tie the series Dave Shapiro relays word that the Rangers denied the Buffalo Sabres permission to interview assistant general manager Chris Drury for their vacant general manager position Garrett Gartino breaks down how and why New York must take advantage of mismatches against Ottawa's bottom four defenseman Lou Venditti argues that the Rangers must adjust their penalty kill in order to have success against the Senators power play units

