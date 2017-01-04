Bantering Points: 4/1/17

Bantering Points: 4/1/17

In the absence of Ryan McDonagh, the New York Rangers did all they could to pull out a win, but the team fell just short as they lost 4-3 in a shootout. Despite coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the 3rd Period, New York's comeback fell short.

