An Alain Vigneault favorite signs two-year deal with Rangers
The contract extension given to Rangers' depth defenseman Steven Kampfer was less about the player he is and more about how much coach Alain Vigneault believes the most important attribute of a modern NHL defenseman is his skating ability. It was announced Friday that the 28-year-old inked a two-year, two-way deal worth $650,000 in the NHL and $300,000 in the AHL, with $350,000 guaranteed annually.
