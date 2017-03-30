Vigneault: Jimmy Vesey will be in pla...

Vigneault: Jimmy Vesey will be in playoff mix despite 'real off night'

12 hrs ago

There are still some decisions left for Alain Vigneault to make internally when figuring out the way he wants his Rangers lineup to look when the postseason starts in two weeks. Though rookie winger Jimmy Vesey is set to be a healthy scratch for Friday's game against the Penguins at the Garden, he is still very much going to be part of the Rangers' playoff picture.

