Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Update: Vladislav Namestnikov Out Against Ottawa Senators
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Vladislav Namestnikov is back out of the lineup once again after aggravating his Lower-Body Injury last night against the New York Rangers. Just when the Tampa Bay Lightning felt as if they could take a breath and the majority of the injuries which had spent a majority of the season plaguing the team had gone to pasture, the injury bug reared its ugly head once again and stole three major components to the Lightning's offensive core.
