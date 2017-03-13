Susan Sarandon enjoys an ice hockey g...

Susan Sarandon enjoys an ice hockey game with son Miles

Susan Sarandon, 70, cuts a stylish figure in a quirky Simpsons bomber jacket as she enjoys an ice hockey game with son Miles, 24 But Susan Sarandon was able to squeeze in some quality time with son Miles as they watched the Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Family fun: Susan Sarandon enjoyed some quality time with son Miles as they watched the Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday The Elizabethtown star looked effortlessly chic on the outing donning a quirky Simpsons bomber jacket and a grey baker boy cap.

