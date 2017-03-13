Susan Sarandon enjoys an ice hockey game with son Miles
Susan Sarandon, 70, cuts a stylish figure in a quirky Simpsons bomber jacket as she enjoys an ice hockey game with son Miles, 24 But Susan Sarandon was able to squeeze in some quality time with son Miles as they watched the Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Family fun: Susan Sarandon enjoyed some quality time with son Miles as they watched the Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday The Elizabethtown star looked effortlessly chic on the outing donning a quirky Simpsons bomber jacket and a grey baker boy cap.
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 4
|HappyPhaarts
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|the post
|1
|New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|nyrhockeychic
|1
