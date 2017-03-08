Ryan McDonagh scores twice as Rangers top Red Wings, 4-1
The Rangers took care of business in their final game at Joe Louis Arena, and now they'll move on. Ryan McDonagh scored twice in the Rangers' 4-1 victory over the Red Wings at The Joe, which Alain Vigneault was not sentimental about before Sunday's game.
