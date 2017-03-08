Road-warrior Rangers need to break prolonged power-play slump

The Rangers have turned their game around this week on the road, where they're now a league-best 24-8 this season and 13-2 in their last 15. The one thing that could improve their road trip, continuing Thursday against the Hurricanes, is if they break their prolonged power-play slump, which after an 0-for-4 showing in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers is 3-for-59 over the team's last 22 games - more than one quarter of a season. The Rangers have not converted on their last 26 power plays over the previous 10 games and they're 1-for-40 in their last 15 contests.

