Road-warrior Rangers need to break pr...

Road-warrior Rangers need to break prolonged power-play slump

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The Rangers have turned their game around this week on the road, where they're now a league-best 24-8 this season and 13-2 in their last 15. The one thing that could improve their road trip, continuing Thursday against the Hurricanes, is if they break their prolonged power-play slump, which after an 0-for-4 showing in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers is 3-for-59 over the team's last 22 games - more than one quarter of a season. The Rangers have not converted on their last 26 power plays over the previous 10 games and they're 1-for-40 in their last 15 contests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar 4 HappyPhaarts 1
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb 13 Phartious 4
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb 10 8thPharts 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
News Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14) Mar '15 stewart scott 3
News Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15) Feb '15 the post 1
New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14) Dec '14 nyrhockeychic 1
See all New York Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,779 • Total comments across all topics: 279,429,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC