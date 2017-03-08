Riveters: Johnston and Russo on NHL Network
New York Riveters All-Stars Ashley Johnston and Rebecca Russo appeared on the NHL Network last night to talk about the growth of women's hockey, the Riveters' season and Stretch's love of the Montreal Canadiens. Rebecca Russo mentioned Julie Chu, Mark Messier and Martin St. Louis as players she looked up to growing up and Stretch singled out Cassie Campbell as her greatest inspiration.
