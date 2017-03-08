Red Wings vs. Rangers: Brendan Smith returns to Detroit
Defenseman Brendan Smith, who was dealt to the Rangers at the trade deadline, will make his first visit to The Joe in an enemy uniform. In five games with the Rangers, Smith has no points, five shots on goal, two penalty minutes and a plus-3 rating.
