Rangers Sign NCAA Goaltender Chris Nell ; Ronning Added To Wolf Pack
Nell, 22, had just completed his junior season with Bowling Green State University, posting a .916 save percentage in 34 games. Here is what SBN College Hockey wrote about Nell last March: The Falcons already have one former free agent goalie starting in the NHL in Andrew Hammond, and Nell could be next.
