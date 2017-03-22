Rangers show fight but fall to desperate Devils in overtime

Sticks and gloves littered the Rangers' end of the ice, the result of a melee started by the Devils' Miles Wood because he apparently took issue with being checked cleanly into the boards by Nick Holden and then skated in a straight line to jump and pummel him. That's what happens when your team is horrible, is in the basement of the Eastern Conference and has nothing left to play for.

