Rangers' playoff future is set - unless something crazy happens

It would take a significant shift in the standings over the Rangers' final 12 games of the season for them to be anywhere but the first wild-card spot when the Eastern Conference playoffs begin. Surely they could go on a run, with a schedule that takes them to the three California teams the final weekend of March and then finishes with two games against the Penguins and one against the Capitals over the final five contests.

