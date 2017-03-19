Rangers' Marc Staal comes up big in right-side cameo
So there was Marc Staal paired with Ryan McDonagh for the seventh straight game, but wait Staal on the right side? When, he was asked following the Rangers' 3-2 victory over the Wild on Saturday, did he last play an entire game on his off-side. "AV just put it upon the board," Staal said, referring to coach Alain Vigneault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 4
|HappyPhaarts
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|the post
|1
|New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|nyrhockeychic
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC