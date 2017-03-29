Rangers in hunt for Hobey Baker finalist Mike Vecchione
The Rangers, who signed college free agents Vinni Lettieri and Vince Pedrie this week, were among the clubs in the hunt for Union College's Hobey Baker finalist Mike Vecchione, The Post has learned. While Lettieri and Pedrie are on their way to the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack on amateur tryouts before their respective two-year entry-level contracts kick in next season, Vecchione has enough negotiating leverage so that he will be able to sign this year and thus burn the first season off his contract.
