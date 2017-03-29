Rangers in hunt for Hobey Baker final...

Rangers in hunt for Hobey Baker finalist Mike Vecchione

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New York Post

The Rangers, who signed college free agents Vinni Lettieri and Vince Pedrie this week, were among the clubs in the hunt for Union College's Hobey Baker finalist Mike Vecchione, The Post has learned. While Lettieri and Pedrie are on their way to the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack on amateur tryouts before their respective two-year entry-level contracts kick in next season, Vecchione has enough negotiating leverage so that he will be able to sign this year and thus burn the first season off his contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar 26 ManPhartx 3
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Phartious 4
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
News Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14) Mar '15 stewart scott 3
News Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15) Feb '15 the post 1
New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14) Dec '14 nyrhockeychic 1
See all New York Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,127 • Total comments across all topics: 279,920,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC