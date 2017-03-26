Rangers have mixed feelings about old Stanley Cup memories

Three years later, 11 of the Rangers who suffered an agonizing five-game defeat to the Kings in the Stanley Cup final returned to the scene of the crime for Saturday's meeting between the two clubs. Backup goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, Ryan McDonagh, Derek Stepan, Chris Kreider, Marc Staal, Rick Nash, Dan Girardi, Mats Zuccarello, J.T. Miller and Jesper Fast were in the lineup and Kevin Klein was a healthy scratch as the Rangers recorded a 3-0 victory behind Antti Raanta to pull out of a month-long malaise through which they had won five of 13 games .

