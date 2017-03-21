Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist one step closer to return
Henrik Lundqvist participated in Monday's Rangers practice, his first full-team, on-ice activity since straining a hip muscle in a road win against the Panthers on March 7. Lundqvist had been skating in recent days and taking shots. While an exact return date is not yet clear, Alain Vigneault told reporters that he would "expect at some point" to play during the Rangers' upcoming road trip in California.
