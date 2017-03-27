Rangers Get A Thumping Out West

I missed last night's game, so you're going to get an overall notes to the West trip that saw the Rangers go 1-1-1. On the surface that record probably doesn't seem that bad, but take a look at the the results: Dominated by the Kings but manage a win, get blasted by the Ducks in the third period and can't hold a lead against the Sharks .

