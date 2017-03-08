Rangers' defensive surge saves present, complicates future

Healthy for the first time since suffering his first shoulder separation late in 2013-14, and having embraced the burden of leadership in his third season wearing the "C," McDonagh is a thoroughbred cloaked in the identity of a work horse, playing all the tough minutes in all the tough areas against all of the league's toughest opponents. In switching to the right side on this trip that began with impressive, back-to-back victories over the Sunshine State's Lightning and Puddy Tats and continues here on Thursday with a match against the Candy Canes, McDonagh has rescued new partner Marc Staal's season.

