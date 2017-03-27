Rangers agree to terms with forward Vinni Lettieri
Rangers agree to terms with forward Vinni Lettieri The New York Rangers have agreed to a contract with free-agent forward Vinni Lettieri Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nFZQkH The 22-year-old Lettieri had 19 goals and 18 assists in 38 games with the Minnesota Golden Gophers this season.
