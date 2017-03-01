Rangers Add Beck in Minor League Swap
The Rangers have acquired forward Taylor Beck from the Edmonton Oilers in return for forward Justin Fontaine, as first reported by Sportnet's Elliotte Friedman and confirmed by the Rangers . Beck, 25, has 23 points in 93 career NHL games.
