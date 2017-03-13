Point's 2nd goal snaps tie in 3rd, Li...

Point's 2nd goal snaps tie in 3rd, Lightning top Rangers 3-2

18 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Brayden Point scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal with 6:39 remaining, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the New York Rangers 3-2

