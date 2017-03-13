NWHL Announces 2016-2017 Season Award...

NWHL Announces 2016-2017 Season Awards: Riveters Claim Key Honors and Hardware

With the regular season wrapped up and the playoffs looming, the NWHL has announced the winners of the 2016-2017 NWHL Awards. Four different New York Riveters claimed awards, reflecting well-deserved recognition for their brilliant play on the ice in addition to tireless contributions off the ice.

