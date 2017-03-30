New York Rangers' Likelihood of Firing Alain Vigneault in the Offseason

Just because Alain Vigneault was given a contract extension mid-season doesn't mean he is immune to being fired. If his team loses in the first round of the playoffs for the second year in a row, will the New York Rangers go back on their deal? When it comes to the topic of the longevity of Alain Vigneault's tenure with the New York Rangers, the fan base is pretty divided.

