New York Rangers' Kevin Hayes and J.T. Miller's Contract Projections

With Kevin Hayes and J.T. Miller only set to play with the New York Rangers through the 2017-18 season, it will be vital for management to determine the details of these contracts while looking ahead. Both Miller and Hayes have made a huge impact on the New York Rangers third line with Michael Grabner during the 2016-17 season.

