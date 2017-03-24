New York Rangers Aiming to Tie Elusiv...

New York Rangers Aiming to Tie Elusive NHL Record

37 min ago Read more: Blue Line Station

After a tough loss to the Devils in their last road game, the New York Rangers are still at a league-leading 26 road wins. The Detroit Red Wings of 2005-06 have the record for road wins in a season with 31. With five road games left, the Rangers still have a chance to tie that record.

