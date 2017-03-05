New York Islanders Fans Unhappy With Rangers Themed Coffee Cups
New York Islanders fans may switch the brand of coffee they drink after Dunkin Donuts gave out Rangers themed coffee cups. Fans are passionate, loud, superstitious and sometimes a tad bit over the top.
