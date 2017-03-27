Nash receives Rangers' 2016-2017 John...

Nash receives Rangers' 2016-2017 John Halligan Good Guy Award

23 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The New York Rangers chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association voted Rick Nash as the recipient of the 2016-17 of the John Halligan Good Guy Award for cooperation with the media. The award has been handed out annually since the 1974-75 season.

