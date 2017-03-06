Leading the charge

The last time Mark Messier was in southern Alberta was nearly two years ago when the six-time Stanley Cup winner and NHL Hall of Famer came to Lethbridge as part of the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour, sitting alongside fellow former NHLer Darcy Tucker for the Scotiabank Hotstove. On Tuesday, the product of Edmonton who won five Stanley Cups during the 1980s Oilers dynasty and another with the New York Rangers in 1994 returns to Lethbridge for the Teamworks Training Institute's third annual Greatness in Leadership conference at the Enmax Centre.

