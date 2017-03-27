Larry BrooksThe bad J.T. Miller is back and it's a huge problem for the Rangers 0:0

Larry BrooksThe bad J.T. Miller is ba...

8 hrs ago

So the question to Alain Vigneault off Saturday's 3-0 victory in Los Angeles when the reunited Michael Grabner-Kevin Hayes-J.T. Miller unit generated a consistent ground game below the hash marks with a quick, effective forecheck that created several glorious opportunities was whether he believes Miller and Hayes are better when together. And the response provided by the coach was as indirectly direct an explanation as to why from time to time he feels the need to break up the young Americans, even when it doesn't seem to make a whole lot of sense to much of the outside world.

