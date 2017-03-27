Larry BrooksThe bad J.T. Miller is back and it's a huge problem for the Rangers 0:0
So the question to Alain Vigneault off Saturday's 3-0 victory in Los Angeles when the reunited Michael Grabner-Kevin Hayes-J.T. Miller unit generated a consistent ground game below the hash marks with a quick, effective forecheck that created several glorious opportunities was whether he believes Miller and Hayes are better when together. And the response provided by the coach was as indirectly direct an explanation as to why from time to time he feels the need to break up the young Americans, even when it doesn't seem to make a whole lot of sense to much of the outside world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Sun
|ManPhartx
|3
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|the post
|1
|New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|nyrhockeychic
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC