'King Henrik' could miss up to 11 Rangers games

Swedish New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist will miss two to three weeks with a lower-body injury as the team fights for a National Hockey League playoff berth. The 35-year-old Swede made 43 saves in the Rangers' 5-2 victory over Florida on Tuesday, moving into 10th on the NHL's all-time win list for goalies with 404, but sat out New York's 4-3 loss to Carolina on Thursday.

