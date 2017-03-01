Jesper Fast out 2-to-3 weeks due to u...

Jesper Fast out 2-to-3 weeks due to upper-body injury

Read more: New York Daily News

Forward Jesper Fast will miss two to three weeks because of an upper-body injury he suffered in Tuesday night's 4-1 loss to the Capitals, Alain Vigneault announced Wednesday at practice. Fast left Tuesday's contest in the third period after sustaining a hit from Alex Ovechkin.

