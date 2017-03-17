Henrik Lundqvist may return to lineup sooner than expected
Alain Vigneault wasn't willing to say Henrik Lundqvist is ahead of schedule in returning from his hip injury suffered March 7 against the Panthers, but the Rangers' franchise goalie could be back sooner than expected. The coach said Lundqvist skated Wednesday and Thursday, and will skate with the team Friday morning before its Garden match against the Panthers.
