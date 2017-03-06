Hall of Fame Former New York Ranger C...

Hall of Fame Former New York Ranger Coming to Town

Two local businesses are once again bringing a sports icon to town to meet fans. Gentlemen's Corner Barbershop and Cooperstown Connection are teaming up to bring New York Rangers legend Mike Richter to New Hartford.

