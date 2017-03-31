Guentzel, Hainsey participate in game...

Guentzel, Hainsey participate in gameday skate, should return vs. Rangers

Coach Mike Sullivan said it is "highly probable" that winger Jake Guentzel, who missed the past four games because of a concussion, and defenseman Ron Hainsey, who missed the past seven because of an unspecified injury, will be in the lineup when the Penguins face the New York Rangers Friday at 7:08 p.m. at Madison Square Garden. Guentzel, who is expected to reclaim his place on the Penguins' No.

