Goalie nods: Brian Elliott back in net for Flames

The Calgary Flames had their 10-game winning streak come to an end earlier this week in a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins as starting goaltender Brian Elliott sat out the game due to illness. The Flames will be looking to start a new winning streak on Friday night when they host the Dallas Stars, and they will have Elliott back in the net as he returns to the starting lineup.

