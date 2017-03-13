Eagles in the Pros 3/6 - 3/12: Chris ...

Eagles in the Pros 3/6 - 3/12: Chris Kreider Continues to Impress with the Rangers

Tuesday Read more: BC Interruption

Chris Kreider is the Eagle of the Week yet again following a 2 G, 2 A effort. Johnny Gaudreau, Alex Tuch, Patch Alber, and Kelli Stack also had impressive offensive weeks, while Thatcher Demko recorded his second career shutout.

