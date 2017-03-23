Dan Girardi set for return to Rangers from ankle injury
The longest injury spell of Dan Girardi's career is coming to a close. After missing the last 12 games while recovering from an open wound on his right ankle suffered on a blocked shot, the veteran defenseman will return Saturday against the Kings and go right back to his familiar spot on the top pair with Ryan McDonagh, the two working together during the Rangers' practice Friday at the Kings' training facility.
