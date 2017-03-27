Chris Nell signs NHL contract with Ra...

Chris Nell signs NHL contract with Rangers

Chris Nell signs NHL entry-level contract with Rangers Former Green Bay Notre Dame all-state goalie turns pro six months after father's death Chris Nell set Bowling Green State University career records for shutouts , goals-against average and save percentage . The former Green Bay Notre Dame all-state goalie signed an NHL entry-level contract with the New York Rangers on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

