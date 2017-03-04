Canadiens drub Rangers, run winning streak to 5 Carey Price made 26 saves as Montreal took down New York 4-1. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lrEec5 Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is congratulated by defenseman Nathan Beaulieu after defeating the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

